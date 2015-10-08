This man's Kim Davis makeover is so realistic it's scary

Halloween is fast approaching and if you’re still in need of a costume idea, you might want to check out this insane Kim Davis makeover from popular Instagrammer and makeup artist Jan Bonito.

In case you’re not familiar with her, Kim Davis is the clerk from Rowan County, Kentucky, who made headlines this fall after refusing to issue same-sex marriage licenses. She even went to jail for her actions.

The makeover, which Bonito shared on Instagram and Facebook earlier this week, has already been liked and shared thousands of times. Earlier Wednesday, it even started trending on Twitter.

Here’s a look at Bonito as Kim Davis, complete with glasses, a blue shirt, and a brown wig.



“People spend time getting angry at her. I just wanted laugh at her instead,” Bonito told Vocativ about his Davis-inspired look. “I think her stance is ridiculous, of course… And although this transformation is political, I still tried to insert some humour.”

Here’s a video that shows his transformation.



Be sure to check out Bonito’s other crazy makeovers, like this Rachel Dolezal look, on his Instagram account.

