20-Year Old Australian Falls To Death While "Planking"

Acton Beale

Well, it was fun for a while.20-year old Australian Acton Beale fell to his death in Brisbane while trying to stage a photo of himself lying on his 7th-floor balcony rail.



The photo was apparently going to be the latest in the nutty “planking” craze sweeping the Internet (see below), in which idiots lie on their bellies in strange places and then post pictures of themselves doing it.

Sad story. And a colossal waste.

Some random idiot

Here’s a video about the death >

