Man Dies After Byron Bay Shark Attack

The scene on Byron’s main beach today, where a man died from a shark attack. Photo: Rohan Cunico

A man has died in the northern NSW holiday town of Byron Bay this morning from a possible shark attack. Police and paramedics were called to Main Beach, a popular swimming spot, after reports of a shark attack.

Police say the man was dragged from the water after being seen floating in shallow water, close to the shore line, around 10.45am. He suffered a large bite mark on his right leg.

Paramedics pronounced him dead a short time later.

The man, aged 50, has been identified. He is from Byron Bay and his wife was on the beach when the attack occured. His name has not yet been released.

A 4-metre great white has been seen in the area.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner. The beach is closed for 24 hours.

It’s the first fatal attack in the area since a diver was taken off Julian Rocks at Easter, 1993, while on his honeymoon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.