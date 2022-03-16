Man dies after jumping overboard during a Carnival cruise, the 2nd such incident in less than a month

The Carnival Horizon cruise ship seen moored in the Port of Miami on August 1, 2021. Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

A man died after jumping off a Carnival cruise ship two hours after it departed the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The man was on the fourth day of a six-day cruise that departed Miami on Sunday.

This is the second such incident in less than a month.

A man has died after jumping off a Carnival cruise ship, the second such incident aboard a Carnival vessel in less than a month.

A representative for Carnival Cruise Line told Insider that the guest had been seen jumping overboard from Deck 11 of the Carnival Horizon at around 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The incident occurred two hours after the ship departed the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“The ship’s command immediately began search and rescue procedures, returned to the area near where the incident occurred, and notified the US Coast Guard,” the Carnival representative said.

The coast guard and the ship’s crew recovered the man’s body before 10.30 p.m. EST. Carnival did not identify the man in its response to Insider.

According to the Carnival representative, the man’s wife was traveling with him on the Carnival Horizon, which departed Miami on Sunday and was due to return on Saturday.

“Carnival’s Care team is providing assistance to his family. The ship has been cleared by the Coast Guard to resume its course,” the representative said.

Wednesday’s death was the second such incident aboard a Carnival ship in less than a month.

On February 18, a search was suspended for a missing 32-year-old woman who reportedly jumped overboard from the Carnival Valor while off the Louisiana coast, per The Washington Post. Rescue crews covered more than 2,5000 square nautical miles during their 14-hour search for the passenger.

According to the International Journal of Travel Medicine and Global Health, 58 passengers and 14 crew members died from falling overboard on cruise ships between 2001 and 2019. Over the same period, 55 passengers and five crew died after jumping off vessels in suspected suicides.