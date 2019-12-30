27-year-old man dies after falling at the Customs level of LAX

David McNew/Getty Images A jet comes in for landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on April 15, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. With skyrocketing fuel prices and a weak economy, US airlines are turning to mergers which could ultimately lead to higher fares through reduced flights and increased market power. US carriers emerged from a five-year slump in 2006 but with $US35 billion in losses. In the latest merger move to save profits, Delta Air Lines Inc will buy Northwest Airlines Corp for more than $US3 billion, creating the world’s biggest airline. Recent profit challenges to the industry have lead to the shutdown of ATA, Skybus, and Aloha Airlines as well as bankruptcy for Frontier Airlines.

A 27-year-old man fell at the Customs level of Los Angeles Airport on Sunday evening, resulting in his death.

Firefighters responded to the incident at the Customs level of the airport at around 8:15 p.m. local time.

The circumstances surrounding the fall were not immediately known.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement that firefighters responded to the incident at around 8:15 p.m. local time.

The department added that the man was “beyond medical help” due to injuries sustained from his fall, and paramedics determined that he was dead on scene.

It is unclear whether the man was a traveller or an airport employee.

