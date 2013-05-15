A Man In China Smashed His $423,000 Maserati Over The Repair Bill

A man in China publicly destroyed his $423,000 Maserati Quattroporte to protest poor dealership service.



The owner hired several men to take sledgehammer to the car, according to Car News China. The owner was reportedly angry with the dealership, which he said had repaired the car with an old part, and charged him too much money for the job.

According to Car News China, the act of destruction was planned for maximum coverage: Today is the start of the local Quindao International Auto Show, and the Maserati met its fate in front of the exhibition hall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.