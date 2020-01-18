Chilling video showing a man smashing glass displays in a Bloomingdale's store highlights a disturbing reality facing retail workers every day

News 12/Twitter The video was taken on a mobile phone on Monday.

A video of a man destroying a counter in a Norwalk, Connecticut, Bloomingdale’s store on Monday night has gone viral.

The video was taken on a mobile phone by witness Saul Medina in a Bloomingdale’s store in the SoNo Collection mall.

A suspect was arrested shortly after the incident, Norwalk police announced via Twitter.

The incident is another example of the dangerous situations retail workers face across the county.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sometimes, working retail can be dangerous.

A video of a man destroying counters in a Connecticut Bloomingdale’s store on Monday is going viral, highlighting another instance of a store becoming a setting of violence. The video shows a man violently destroying counters and display stations in the Bloomingdale’s cosmetics department in the SoNo Collection mall in Norwalk, Connecticut.

The video, which was taken by witness Saul Medina and released to several news outlets, is less than a minute long.

Norwalk police responded to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday night, the police department tweeted.

Jason Gilbertie was arrested in connection with the incident,local news outlet WFSB reported on Friday.

The incident is another example of the dangerous situations retail workers face across the county. A Walmart employee was killed in a deadly shooting in a New Orleans, Louisiana, Walmart store earlier this month.

Fast-food workers are also known to face dangerous situations on the job. A group of McDonald’s employees filed a lawsuit in November accusing the chain of failing to protect workers from violence in restaurants.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.