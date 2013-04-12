A Man Delivered A Goat's Head To Wrigley Field Yesterday

Police are looking for a man who delivered a goat’s head to Wrigley Field yesterday, the Chicago Tribune reports.



The package was addressed to Cubs owner Tom Ricketts.

According to the Trib:

The man drove up to the ballpark around 2 p.m. Wednesday and handed a package to a security guard at Gate K, according to police and Cubs spokesman Julian Green.

The man asked the guard to deliver the package to Ricketts, then got back into his truck and drove away, police said. Security officials found the goat’s head inside.

The head was all black and had a U.S. Department of Agriculture tag on its ear, police said.

Prior to Game 4 of the 1945 World Series, Billy Goat Tavern owner Billy Sianis was prevented from entering Wrigley when ushers learned he wanted to sit next to his goat.

In response, he placed a curse on the team.

The curse appears to have remained in place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.