A Tesla driver crashed while in Autopilot after ignoring obvious signs to take control





It seems that now more than ever, Tesla owners are forgetting that their car’s Autopilot and Adaptive Cruise Control functions do not turn their cars into fully-autonomous machines.

In a video that was posted to YouTube Wednesday, a Tesla Model S is shown navigating itself through mild traffic, until its front bumper meets the rear-end of a van stopped in its lane of traffic.

It appears that the Tesla’s sensors were following the black wagon directly in front of it, but the sensors were unable to recognise that the wagon manoeuvred around the stopped van. You can see the Model S slowing down as the wagon slows down, but then briefly speeding up once the wagon gets around the obstacle.

It’s only after the wagon takes off and is no longer directly in the Tesla’s sight that the car notices the stopped van in its path.

Though the incident looks to be relatively low-speed, the description below the YouTube video reads that “the whole front of the car needs to be replaced, including a parking sensor and a steel beam.”

Also in that description, the uploader said “Yes, I could have reacted sooner, but when the car slows down correctly 1’000 times, you trust it to do it the next time to. My bad.”

Yeah, buddy. Your bad.

In its owners manuals, Tesla clearly states that Traffic Aware Cruise Control, which is likely the system being used in this video, might not brake for stopped vehicles and that drivers should be “prepared to take immediate corrective action.”

Tesla’s Autopilot technologies aren’t perfect and they don’t make the cars fully-autonomous. Why can’t people remember that?

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

H/T Electrek

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.