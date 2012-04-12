Man Crashes Into Gigantic Balloon Of Mountain Dew And Other Crazy Brand Stunts—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

BBDO Toronto and production company The Corner Store had a man suspended in the air collide with a gigantic balloon filled with Mountain Dew.

In other stunt news, TNT in Belgium has given passers-by an awesome “daily dose of drama” in an outside spectacle promoting the station. The network placed a large red button in the middle of an “average Flemish square”, enticing people to push it. When the button was pushed, a massive stunt took place in which actors performed dramatic scenes and stunts befitting any crime/hospital drama (gunshots and ambulances included).

In an attempt to stay relevant with young consumers, Mike and Ike (yes, as in the candy) is breaking up. Billboards and packaging will show one name crossed out and handwritten notes explaining the split: Mike was “spending way too much time on his music.”

Mother has created an awesome ad for the new Sour Patch Kids Xbox/PS video game. Click here to watch.

Matrixx’s Zicam has hired Grok as its new creative. Cramer-Krasselt used to represent the cold remedy.

Serena Connelly has taken a job as group creative director at LBi New York after only six months as EDC at Blast Radius.

