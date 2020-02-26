A man was convicted of killing a Welsh retiree with a crossbow, and prosecutors said his Land Rover data and Amazon purchase history helped give him away

Google Maps A screengrab from Google Maps shows South Stack Road in Anglesey, Wales, where Gerald Corrigan lived before his murder last year.

A British man was convicted Monday of killing a 74-year-old retiree by shooting him with a crossbow last April.

Investigators suspected Terence Whall, 39, of the murder after obtaining data from his partner’s Land Rover and his Amazon purchase history.

Prosecutors said at trial that Whall was only one of two men in the entire United Kingdom who had purchased the particular crossbow and bolts that were used in the murder.

Prosecutors alleged at trial that 39-year-old Terence Whall, from the Welsh village Bryngwran, tampered with the satellite dish and lay in wait. He was armed with a crossbow and bolts meant for hunting animals, according to the BBC.

The network reported that the victim, Gerald Corrigan, lost signal to his TV late around midnight on April 19, 2019, and went outside to adjust the equipment.

He was immediately shot through the gut. The crossbow bolt pierced through his abdomen and his arm, before bouncing off the wall of his home, the BBC reported.

Paramedics arriving at the scene later found the blood-soaked crossbow bolt lying on the grass, according to The Independent.

“The injuries caused by a crossbow are not designed just to kill… they are designed to mutilate,” said Corrigan’s daughter, Fiona Corrigan, according to the BBC. “The particular weapon is designed to bring down big game… and that is what my dad became. Prey. We may never know why.”

Land Rover technology and Amazon were two of the most important clues to the case

The case stumped investigators at first. Police told media after the verdict there had been no physical or forensic evidence pointing to a suspect, nor were there any eyewitnesses to the scene.

The clue that finally linked Whall to the crime was the black box inside the Land Rover Discovery he used to drive to the crime scene, which belonged to his partner and had tracked Whall’s movements and sent the data to the company.

Authorities found the vehicle burned out on June 3, and traced it back to Whall and his partner, who was away at the time of the murder.

Whall was a sports therapist who also posted YouTube videos of his exercises and martial arts techniques. His connection to Corrigan remained hazy throughout the trial, but prosecutors alleged he was affiliated with a man who had a financial dispute with Corrigan, though Whall’s attorney denied any connection.

YouTube/Terry Whall Terence Whall was convicted February 24 of the murder of Gerald Corrigan, a 74-year-old retiree in Wales.

According to data obtained by police from Jaguar Land Rover, Whall parked the vehicle at a beach near Corrigan’s home at 11:10 p.m. on the night of Corrigan’s shooting.

The data showed that Whall had opened the trunk one minute late and closed it 39 seconds after that – presumably to retrieve the crossbow, prosecutors said. Whall then shot Corrigan around 12:30 a.m., they said in court.

Last month, prosecutors also told the jury that investigators had learned from Amazon that Whall had purchased a crossbow and bolts with 20-inch fibreglass shafts from the website.

Investigators found that only two people in the United Kingdom had made the same Amazon purchase last year: Whall and a second man, according to North Wales Live. The Washington Post also reported the detail.

The second man who made the identical purchase told police officers he had bought the items for a hunting trip to South Africa that didn’t pan out. He reportedly gave police the crossbow and bolts – none of which had been used.

After the five-week trial that ended in Whall’s conviction, the only mystery remaining around the case was the motive for the murder. The BBC reported that prosecutors told the jury “we may never know” why Whall committed the crime.

