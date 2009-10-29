Man Convicted For Stealing Stevie Ray Vaughn Memorabilia

In Austin, stealing things that once belonged to the legendary Stevie Ray Vaughan is sacrilege.



Guitars, handwritten song lyrics photographs of Vaughan and other memorabilia were stolen from his brother’s storage room in Austin in 2007, and one of the men who did it was sentenced to five months in jail and 10 years of deferred adjudication, following a plea agreement.

Though the sentence was short, the city’s dedication to Vaughan’s memory is clear.

Austin-American Statesman: Austin police Det. Eric Hoduski testified Tuesday that some of the items were recovered from auction houses, pawn shops and other places, but it is likely that all of the items stolen from the storage units will never be recovered and there is no way to estimate the value.

Hoduski, who said in the first year of the investigation he spent about 70 per cent of his time on the case, estimated the value of what has been recovered from $1.25 million to $1.5 million.

“These are things that can’t be replaced,” prosecutor Beth Payan told the court. “Stevie Ray Vaughan was special to the City of Austin.”

Michael Winders was arrested along with another man when police responded to a complaint of a suspicious smell coming from an Austin hotel room. When police entered, they found several items believed to be Vaughn’s.

Winders’s attorney was Austin’s Sam Bassett, who has been also been in the Texas news lately. Bassett was recently removed from Texas Forensic Science Commission by Texas Governor Rick Perry shortly before the commission was to hear testimony from a fire expert about a fire that was deemed an arson in 1991. The man convicted for starting the fire that killed his children was executed in 1994. Since his conviction, several fire experts have said the fire was not an arson. Some have suggested Perry’s removal of Bassett and several others was done to stall the investigation.

