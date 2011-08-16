There Is A Man Right Now In A 5-Day Stand Off With Police On Top Of A Telecom Tower

Photo: Tulsa NewsOn6

A 25-year old man now clad only in a t-shirt, shorts, and red socks has been sitting on top of the 300-foot tall Clear Channel radio tower in Tulsa, OK, for the last 5 days.Police have tried (and failed) to get him down ever since he climbed the tower around 11 AM local time on Thursday. His family has also joined in on the effort without success.



But one of the biggest concerns for local residents — according to a report by Tulsa television station News On 6 — is the money the climber has cost the city.

After protests about the cost of the standoff, the fire department and EMS crews departed the scene on day 4.

Check out local video coverage of the standoff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.