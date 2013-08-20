Man Commits Apparent Suicide By Shooting Himself Inside Olivia Newton-John's Florida Home

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Olivia Newton John and her husband, John Easterling, were put of town when a contractor reportedly shot himself to death inside their Florida home.

Authorities say a man has been found dead from a gunshot wound inside a South Florida home owned by “Grease” star Olivia Newton-John and her husband, John Easterling,

reports the AP.

The man is reportedly a 42-year-old contractor employed by the actress at the Jupiter Inlet Colony home.

Jupiter Police spokesman Sgt. Scott Pascarella assured the local paper, the Palm Beach Post, that “The man is not related to the homeowners and does not live in the home.”

Although the death appears to be a suicide, Pascarella said police are currently treating it as a death investigation.

The Palm Beach Post reports construction was being done on the home and one contractor was seen crying Monday afternoon after discovering the body.

Olivia Newton John and her husband were not at the Florida home at the time of the incident.

South Florida gossip site, GossipExtra, reported earlier this month that Rosie O’Donnell was under contract to buy the home. The contract was to be signed later this month after a round of inspections.

