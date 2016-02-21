A man combined a year's worth of text messages from his wife into a hilarious collage

Think back on every text message you sent during the past year. Now, imagine them combined into a giant collage and posted on the internet for all of the world to see.

That’s what Redditor davidvanbeveren did to his wife in a recent post, first spotted by Cosmopolitan, that has since been viewed over 200,000 times on Imgur.

Take a look. Warning a few of the messages are NSFW.

Some of our favourite texts include “You can’t have tomato,” “Dude. The Power Puff Girls is deep,” and a heartbreaking anecdote about some macaroni and cheese crashing to the floor.

“Hope you guys enjoy reading them as much as I did receiving them,” davidvanbeveren captioned the photo. “Most of them anyways!”

You can also check out the collage here on Imgur. And remember, be careful what you text!

NOW WATCH: How much sex happy couples have every month



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.