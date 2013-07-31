Man Climbs Through Sliding Glass Window In Most Ridiculous Jail Break Ever

The Associated Press has posted a video that shows an inmate slipping through the sliding glass window at a jail in Arkansas and running away.



To top it off, the guard sees him and does the same thing.

Watch:



Boston.com notes:

The inmate, identified as Derrick Estell, was reportedly in jail for charges including aggravated robbery, theft, and fleeing, and a manhunt is underway to return him to jail.

