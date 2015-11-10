Two men secretly climbed the Eiffel Tower at night and almost got away with it

The Eiffel Tower is a must-see spot when visiting Paris, but YouTube adventure star James Kingston took things to the next level by climbing the 984-foot-tall tower without a harness.

Here’s a look at Kingston, accompanied by photographer Esty Tomas, beginning his ascent. The pair started their climb at 1 a.m. under cover of darkness.



“We’ve been seen,” Kingston says about two minutes into the video. “We need to move.”

From there, Kingston and Tomas hid out for several hours in “a couple of holes inside the framework.”

Once they were in the clear, the two climbed to the top of the tower.



The view looks positively dizzying.

At 9 a.m., the guys were busted and had to climb down and meet with security. Once on the ground, the pair was handcuffed and questioned at a local police station for six hours. No charges were issued, but Kingston had to swear he wouldn’t climb the tower again for three years, he explains in the video’s caption.

“I can now officially tick the Eiffel Tower off my list,” he also wrote.

Of course, if dangerous, illegal stunts aren’t your game, you could also just buy elevator tickets like everyone else.

Check out the whole video here or below.

