Police grab 'Suction Cup Guy' climbing Trump Tower in dramatic end to standoff

Jeremy Berke
Trump suction cupsABC News ScreenshotThe climber perched on the windows of Trump Tower.

No, this isn’t Mission Impossible — a man equipped with suction cups attempted to scale the Trump Tower in Manhattan on Wednesday before police yanked him to safety through a window more than two hours later.

The man was first spotted around 4 p.m. ET Wednesday at Trump Tower on 56th street, CBS reported

The New York Daily News reported that the man who attempted the climb is Stephen Rogata, of Virginia, citing police sources. The same man allegedly posted a YouTube video on Wednesday explaining his reasons for attempting the climb. 

Live footage from the scene showed a man with long hair wearing shorts, a green T-shirt, and a backpack perched on the side of the building.  

“He’s gotta be getting tired,” said a CBS broadcaster as the man passed the 10th floor. The tower is 58 stories. 

Police officers were waiting for the man a few floors above him. He was apprehended midway through his climb, somewhere around the 23rd floor:

Trump suction capsCNNMan attempting to climb Trump Tower apprehended by police.

Naturally, a story of this magnitude set Twitter on fire:

 

 

 


