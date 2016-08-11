Police grab 'Suction Cup Guy' climbing Trump Tower in dramatic end to standoff

ABC News Screenshot The climber perched on the windows of Trump Tower.

No, this isn’t Mission Impossible — a man equipped with suction cups attempted to scale the Trump Tower in Manhattan on Wednesday before police yanked him to safety through a window more than two hours later.

The man was first spotted around 4 p.m. ET Wednesday at Trump Tower on 56th street, CBS reported.

The New York Daily News reported that the man who attempted the climb is Stephen Rogata, of Virginia, citing police sources. The same man allegedly posted a YouTube video on Wednesday explaining his reasons for attempting the climb.

Live footage from the scene showed a man with long hair wearing shorts, a green T-shirt, and a backpack perched on the side of the building.

“He’s gotta be getting tired,” said a CBS broadcaster as the man passed the 10th floor. The tower is 58 stories.

Police officers were waiting for the man a few floors above him. He was apprehended midway through his climb, somewhere around the 23rd floor:

CNN Man attempting to climb Trump Tower apprehended by police.

Naturally, a story of this magnitude set Twitter on fire:

We just received this picture of the Trump Tower climber from inside the building. (Photo: @actuallycannon) pic.twitter.com/58aKhv77tx

— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 10, 2016

NBC News says Trump Tower climber is currently on the 16th floor…

— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) August 10, 2016

Proof that any wall is scalable. https://t.co/fpKT8yAZNJ

— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) August 10, 2016

Trump will charge climber rent by the minute. Better start moving, pal.

— John Quinn (@johnquinninq) August 10, 2016

News Update: Trump Tower climber is still ascending the building. pic.twitter.com/Y4U5dAnNid

— Adelina Jester (@AdelinaJester) August 10, 2016

BREAKING: Some Guy is Scaling Trump Tower as the NYPD Plots to Get Him Down https://t.co/13TsHvTBg8 pic.twitter.com/HOwp24kiKp

— Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 10, 2016

THE MAN NAMED STEVE FROM VIRGINIA IS CLIMBING THE TRUMP TOWERS WITH SUCTION CUPS I AM IN TEARS WHAT

— aleyna (@revivaItrusts) August 10, 2016

Steve from Virginia ???????????? pic.twitter.com/BrYQokckoF

— Faye Reagan (@JonSerrano13) August 10, 2016

wait wat did he forget his keys pic.twitter.com/ykbPj71scm

— darth™ (@darth) August 10, 2016





