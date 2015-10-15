A man in Oregon seems very entertained by the alleged discovery of a dead mouse in his Subway sandwich

Just add it to Subway’s list of growing image problems — a man in Oregon claims he found a dead mouse hiding in his Subway sandwich this week, reports KGW News.

The mouse, allegedly, was hiding in the spinach.

PostbyMatt Jones.

Here’s how it apparently went down:

Matt Jones, an assistant project manager for an Oregon contracting company, and his friend Jay went to their local Subway in Lincoln City, Oregon on October 6. In a recap of events on Facebook, Jones wrote that after the Subway employee had finished making his Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki with spinach sandwich she started making Jay’s spicy Italian sandwich, also with spinach.

“The manager lady finished off the last bit of spinach for [Jay’s] sandwich and when she spread the spinach across it that little mouse was in it folded up,” he wrote on Facebook. “Jay was shocked.”

Jones said he asked the manager if he could take a picture of the mouse and she obliged before voiding both the men’s transactions for their trouble. Jones then uploaded the entire incident to Facebook, complete with the picture of what appeared to be a dead rodent as well as his voided receipt.

(We reached out to both Jones and a representative for Subway but have not heard back.)

Jones Facebook friends were in shock.

In a statement to KGW, a Subway spokesperson said: “As soon as the customer alerted the owner about what happened, they were immediately given a full refund and an investigation was launched. To be cautious, all of the products in the sandwich unit were disposed of and a thorough cleaning took place, in which the Health Department gave the restaurant a clean bill of health. There were no other complaints made.”

Google Maps The local Subway in Lincoln City, Oregon where Matt Jones claims he was served a dead rodent.

Jones has filed an official complaint with Subway, though says he has no plans to sue. In fact, the only concern he appears to have is if everyone else who ate the contaminated spinach is ok.

“How many sandwiches prior to that were served and eaten from that same tub of spinach?” he asked KGW. “I told them they should notify anyone who purchased a sandwich with spinach in it that day and they laughed at me, said it would be impossible for them to track everyone down.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.