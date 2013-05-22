Man Claims $220,000 Filing Dead People's Taxes

Leo ReynoldsJohn Berry, Jr., 42 of Dunkirk, N.Y., filed taxes for 122 dead people between 2008 and 2009.



Authorities in Buffalo say he elected direct deposit for some, and electronically collected approximately $92,000 of the total $220,000 he was seeking, reports the Associated Press.

Though this scheme is quite the whopper, several prosecutions and convictions for tax fraud and tax evasion occur every year. Matthew Daniels, a Grand Rapids man, simply lied on his tax return to earn himself an extra $112,000 over two years.

It’s that easy.

Daniels, 46, a married father of three, faces a prison term, loss of his business, and, in his own words, “I will face challenges in the future because I am a felon.”

“Cheating on your taxes is the same as stealing,” IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge, Erick Martinez, told MLive.com about the Daniels case.

Recently Apple has come under fire for hiding several billion dollars in off-shore accounts in order to avoid taxes — avoiding $17 million a day by some estimates.

Berry faces 5 years in prison for his $122,000 scheme.

