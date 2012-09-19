Insane Champions League Game Between Real Madrid And Manchester City Ends In A Bonanza Of Goals

In the most anticipated match of the Champions League group stage, Real Madrid beat Manchester City 3-2 after five goals were scored in the final 25 minutes.



Madrid dominated all game, but Yaya Toure absolutely came out of nowhere to start a one-man breakaway, and Edin Dzeko slotted it home to make it 1-0:



But then Marcelo curled home an excellent equaliser:

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoAs we entered the late stages of the game, a gaffe by Madrid keeper Iker Casillas on a free kick looked to have put City in front for good:



Less than a minute later, Karim Benzema knotted it at 2-2, and we seemed destined for a tie:



But no. Cristiano Ronaldo got a bit of space, fired in a dipping shot, and Madrid won 3-2 after a crazy, five-goal final 25 minutes:



