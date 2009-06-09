Man, China Really Is Going To Kick Our Butts In Electrics

A few months ago we argued that China wouldn’t thump us in the coming race to dominate the electric car market. We felt pretty good about the argument at the time.



Then, we click over to All Cars Electric and we see this:

The Chinese are eager to become worldwide leaders in new vehicle technology with much of the focus being directed towards electric cars. Recently, a Chinese company called New Power developed what they claim is the first production ready, electric car with a range similar to a conventional gasoline car.

Most electric cars in the works right now have a range between 50 and 150 miles. New Power claims they have achieved a 250 mile range in the 4 seater car called the Zhong Tai. They plan to bring it to the UK in the next couple of years. The vehicle is powered by a lithium-ion battery pack that can be recharged in as little as 2 hours and can reach a top speed of 75 mph.

New Power plans to market the car in the UK with a price point between $26,000 and $33,000. According to the company, the car would be both practical and affordable for everyone.

With prototypes in the works, the Sunday Times got a chance to drive this breakthrough vehicle. The vehicle is based on a current production model the 2006 Daihatsu Terios compact SUV. According to the reviewer, there was nothing that distinguished this car from the gasoline version on the exterior aside from the charging socket and lack of an exhaust.

The EV has been in the works for 6 years now and the company believes that they are nearing production ready.

Continue reading >

On the plus side, there’s no price, no word on the safety of the vehicle. Really, it’s very light on details. Who the heck knows if this thing will ever see the road.

Still, while Chrylser and GM try to get their feet under them, the Chinese are plowing ahead with a few companies focused on electric cars. China probably will kick our butts in electric cars. Bummer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.