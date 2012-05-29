WATCH: Witness Recounts Cannibalism Horror On Miami Highway

Photo: WSVN

New details from eye witnesses have emerged in a case of vicious cannibalism in Miami.A naked man in Miami was shot to death by police Saturday after he refused to stop gnawing on another man’s face.



New witness statements and surveillance video feeds have come to light, painting a grisly picture of the weekend scene on MacArthur Causeway, WSVN reported.

“And the guy was like tearing him to pieces with his mouth, so I told him, ‘Get off!'” witness Larry Vega told the TV station. “You know it’s like the guy just kept eating the other guy away, like ripping his skin.”

Miami police are looking for anyone else who witnessed the incident, the Associated Press is reporting.

A man, later identified as Rudy Eugene, 31, was seen Saturday chewing on another man’s face. Eugene reportedly growled at police when told to stop. Officers eventually fired on Eugene, killing him with the second shot, according to the AP.

Police believe Eugene may have been overdosing on a new form of LSD that causes an excited delirium, WSVN reported.

“Police officer came over, told him several times to get off, and a police officer climbed over the divider and got in front of him and said, ‘Get off!’ And told him several times and the guy just stood his head up like that with a piece of flesh in his mouth and growled,” Vega told WSVN.

The victim, who has not been identified, remains in critical condition in a Miami-area hospital.

Check out the surveillance video, courtesy of WSVN.

DON’T MISS: Here’s Why It Is So Darned Hard To Stop The $20 Billion Exotic Animal Trade >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.