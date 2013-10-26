A Madrid Man Allegedly Created An Imaginary Airline And Sold Tickets Worth $US69,000

A Madrid man has been arrested for allegedly selling tickets for a fake airline, defrauding 67 people of up to €50,000 ($69,000).

According to a press release from Spain’s National Police, Dario Alberto, 43, was arrested for his alleged role in a scam selling fake airline tickets to Paraguay.

He supposedly advertised low fares through a website and on the radio, and by handing out pamphlets in the street.

Police investigated the “airline,” and found it didn’t have any kind of licence.

In 2009, Alberto was arrested after selling fake tickets to Equatorial Guinea to 21 people.

Police say high demand for flights during the holiday season made Alberto’s low fares more appealing, especially for distant destinations like Paraguay.

