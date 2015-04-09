School cleaner charged with murder of Stephanie Scott, just days before she was due to be married

Stephanie Scott is still missing, presumed murdered. Source: supplied.

New South Wales police haved charged 24-year-old Vincent Stanford with the murder of Stephanie Scott in the Riverina farming town of Leeton, 550km west of Sydney.

Ms Scott, 26, went missing on Easter Sunday, and has not been found. She planned to marry her partner of five years, Aaron Leeson-Woolley, on Saturday. Police say her fiance is not the man currently assisting them with inquiries.

Scott was last seen at work at Leeton High School, about 11am on Sunday. She was reported missing on Monday, but a three-day search has failed to find her. On Wednesday night, police attended a home on Maiden Avenue, Leeton, and spoke to two residents. Around 7.30pm, Stanford came home and was arrested. He was a cleaner at the school and will appear in Griffith Local Court later today.

Police have yet to find Scott and are calling for witnesses who may have seen her or her car – a red Mazda 3 sedan with registration BZ-19-CD – to contact police. They’re also looking for anyone who may have seen an older model, white Toyota Hilux space-cab 2WD with a canopy over the back travelling in Leeton or surrounds since Sunday.

Contact Griffith Police on (02) 6969 4310 or via Crime Stoppers.

