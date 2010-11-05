Man Charged With Murder Of A 30-Year Old Nomura Banker

The police have found the man who murdered a Nomura banker, Takanori Inada, on October 23rd.



Jack Ang Hoe Meng murdered Inada in the back alley of Bukit Pasoh.

From the Straits Times:

Inadawas found with multiple injuries at Bukit Pasoh Road.

He was taken to hospital where he died five hours later. Police investigation was carried out when bruises were found on his body.

From Channel News Asia:

Jack Ang Hoe Meng allegedly caused the death of 30-year-old Takanori Inada between 4.50am and 6.55am at a back alley at Bukit Pasoh near Chinatown on October 23.

Dressed in a striped-t-shirt, Ang, who sports a crewcut, is represented by lawyers, Zaminder Gill and Mervyn Tan.

Ang will be remanded at the Central Police Division and will be back in court next Thursday.

If convicted of murder, he will face the death penalty.

