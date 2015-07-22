This man's wife caught him smoking thanks to an image that appeared on Google Street View

A British man’s wife caught him smoking on camera thanks to Google Street View.

Donny Ryding, who works as a cab driver in Liverpool, was caught red-handed when a Street View car passed his house and snapped a photo of him mid-smoke-break as he stood outside, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Donny was on doctor’s orders to stop smoking.

“He’d been told to give up smoking and stop eating unhealthy foods after he had a heart attack,” his wife, Julie Ryding, told the Echo.

Julie was tipped off that he might be skirting the rules when she cleaned his car out. She found “loads of Hobnob biscuits,” a type of cookie, all over the car, she told the Echo.

She confronted him about the cookies and he “stormed out of the house” in anger, she said. She later learned the Street View car had been driving around that day. On the hunt to find even more verboten behaviour from her husband, she checked their address on Google Maps.

She saw a photo of Donny outside. It looked like he had a cigarette in his right hand. He was busted. “He did sleep on the couch that night,” Julie told the Echo, “but he took it all in good spirits and we joke about it now at family parties.”

We’ve reached out to Google for comment.

This isn’t the first time someone’s been caught red-handed by Street View’s all-seeing cameras. There’s been plenty of nudity captured by the cameras, as well as nose-picking and even another secret smoker. Those awkward Street View moments can be viewed here, while a slew of disturbing Street View findings is available here.

