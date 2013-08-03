Man Arrested For Calling 911 After McDonald's Mixed Up His Order

A Georgia man called 911 after McDonald’s mixed up his order.

Larenzo Riggins ordered seven McDoubles, one McChicken, and one order of fries, but got six McDoubles instead, he told local station WALB.

After an employee got an “attitude,” Riggins decided to call police to report the error, WALB reported.

Things didn’t turn out as he planned.

When police arrived, Riggins was arrested for misusing 911.

He paid bond, and said he didn’t realise he did anything wrong.

He also told WALB his advice for the public:

“I would like to say check your food before you leave, always be careful when you go buy food anywhere you go,” he said.

Check out his interview:

WALB.com, Albany News, Weather, Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.