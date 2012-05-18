This Man Donated The Contents Of An Entire Kentucky Kmart To Charity

Rankin Paynter, who owns a jewelry exchange business in Winchester, Ky., recently took the concept of giving to another level.



After learning his local Kmart store was closing, he bought out the entire stock—around $200,000 worth—and donated it to a local charity that supplies people with winter clothes, according to WLEX, an MSNBC affiliate.

Not only that, he rented out a space to store the goods until they can be distributed to local families.

“What I see is people coming in my store, needy people sell their stuff,” Paynter told WLEX. “It’s bad nowadays. I just told (the clerk) let’s just give it away to charity.”



Now meet 25 super rich people who use their money for good >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.