Man says he got drunk in Ibiza, accidentally bought a $50,000 bus

We’ve all done less-than-intelligent things while under the influence of alcohol. But one British man just made a drunk decision that will go down in history, the Sun reports.
After a night of clubbing on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza, Davie Little pulled his phone from his pocket only to find that he’d agreed to purchase a coach bus on eBay for £28,500 — or $50,000 at today’s conversion rates.
The next day, August 24, Little posted a screenshot of the purchase confirmation on Facebook.
“Still can’t believe what I did last night in Ibiza,” the post began. “When I left the night club I took my phone out of my pocket and realised I had bought a £30,000 grand bus […] I actually can’t believe this is happening.”
He concluded by asking: “Anybody want to buy a bus off me????”
After news outlets got a hold of the story, Little posted another update on Facebook, asserting that the accidental purchase was “100% genuine.” He also revealed that he hasn’t actually paid for the bus — the charge is currently “under dispute.”
Moral of the story: Don’t drink and browse eBay.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.