A man in Bosnia built a rotating house so his wife can change the view from her window whenever she wants

- Vojin Kusic built a house in Srbac, Bosnia, that rotates, according to the Associated Press.
- Kusic built the rotating home for his wife, according to the AP, so she can change her view outside.
- Kusic said the house can spin in a full circle in 22 seconds or as slowly as 24 hours.
Vojin Kusic, a resident of Srbac, Bosnia, built this house for his wife, the Associated Press reports. But you’d never know from this picture that the home rotates.
Kusic, 72, told the Associated Press that he built the house for his wife so she can change the view out of her window whenever she wants.
“After my children took over the family business, I finally had enough time to task myself with granting my wife her wish,” Kusic told the AP.
When Kusic and his wife got married, he told the AP, he built a home for his family where the bedrooms faced the sun. As a result, the living room faced away from the road, and his wife complained that she couldn’t see guests walking up to their home, he told the AP, so he said he remodeled the home, tearing the wall between the home’s bedrooms and turning the space into a living room.
He later transformed the home when two of his three children moved out six years ago, Kusic told the AP, adding that he remodeled the layout so his remaining son could live on the top floor while he moved downstairs with his wife.
He decided to build his new house with a spinning feature after remodeling his former family home over the years.
Kusic told Reuters that he “got tired of” his wife’s complaints with their former home. So, he said, he told her: “I’ll build you a rotating house so you can spin it as you wish.”
Inspired by Serbian-American inventors Nikola Tesla and Mihajlo Pupin, Kusic told Reuters it took six years to build the house, which rotates on a 23-foot (7.01m) axis beneath the floor.
Kusic told the AP he built the rotating mechanism with electric motors and wheels from a military transport vehicle.
“This is not an innovation, it only requires will and knowledge, and I had enough time and knowledge,” he told Reuters.
Kusic told Reuters that he built the new house entirely himself.
At its slowest speed, the house can make a full circle in 24 hours, Kusic told Reuters. At its fastest, the home can complete one rotation in 22 seconds, he said.
Compared to stationary houses, the rotating house stands a better chance against earthquakes, Kusic told Reuters.
Insider could not reach Kusic for comment.