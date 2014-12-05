Man Builds Machine To Endlessly Swipe Right On Tinder To Meet New Women

One enterprising engineer decided to maximise his chances of obtaining a Tinder match by building a battery-operated robot to endlessly swipe right for him.

The Java developer, James Befurt, constructed the apparatus by writing a computer program that hooks up with what appears to be some type of microcontroller, a small piston, and stylus.

Right swiping on Tinder indicates interest in your potential match. So by right swiping on every match Befurt is essentially maximizing his options by automatically saying “yes” to anyone who might be interested.

He can leave the machine running for as long as he decides while the robotic finger flips endlessly though women.

This isn’t the first time a users has tried to hack the app.

Back in September, one man built a Google Chrome extension that transforms Tinder into a desktop interface to more easily swipe though and like or dislike matches.

Some users, however, prefer the old fashioned method.

