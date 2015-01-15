Man Breaks Into School And Gets Caught Because He Checked Facebook

The Dyersburg Police Department in Memphis, Tennessee is searching for a man they say “broke into an intermediate school,” reports WMCA Action News 5.

21-year-old Rayshaun Thomas allegedly was able to break into the school and take a laptop, which he used before he returned it.

How do police know it was Thomas?

After looking at the laptop, they noticed Thomas had accessed his Facebook page.

Not the smartest idea.

