The man bun is dying -- and something much worse is coming



The man bun may be going away, but a new danger is lurking behind it.

Be afraid. Be very afraid.

It seems men have figured out that they can do something else with their long hair instead of stuffing it into a messy bun — braiding.



The “man braid” has virtually taken over Instagram, with men taking and posting pictures of the new hair trend with increasing frequency, GQ and Vice report.



The trend involves taking hair that’s long enough and twisting it into close-cropped braids that usually run along the scalp. It seems especially popular with hip young gents.

This isn’t completely new, however. Who can forget when Jared Leto wore a man braid to the Golden Globes a year ago?



Apart from nearly 8,000 posts tagged “#manbraid” on Instagram, there doesn’t seem to be much credence to this “trend.”

Honestly, we can’t wait until these novelty haircuts are no longer so common or varied.

Man buns have always been less of a trend and more of a thing that people love talking — and complaining — about. The man braid will likely be no different.

NOW WATCH: This man is selling a calendar with photos of his back hair for charity



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.