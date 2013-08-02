Man Wearing Body Armour And Carrying A Loaded Gun Arrested At Michigan Movie Theatre

Michigan police officers arrested a man who falsely identified himself as a CIA agent while carrying a loaded gun and wearing body armour in a movie theatre,

according to local news reports.

Someone noticed the vest and the gun in the Grand Blanc Township theatre and called police.

Cassidy Delavergne has been charged with having a fake CIA identification card. He reportedly told officers that he is a federal agent and that he took the body armour and gun into the theatre because he didn’t want to leave them in his car after work.

Police found more than 100 rounds of ammunition in his car.

A judge ordered a mental evaluation for Delavergne, CBS Detroit reports. He reportedly told officers that he has a concealed carry permit, and flashed his fake badge while in the theatre so that people wouldn’t be alarmed.

Officers say they aren’t sure whether Delavergne planned to use his gun. The situation is reminiscent of the Aurora, Colo. theatre shooting in which James Holmes allegedly walked into a midnight showing of The Dark Knight Rises and shot dozens of people, 12 of whom died.

