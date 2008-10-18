Man Behind "Mad Men" Might Not Return For Third Season

Last week’s episode of Mad Men ended in a cliffhanger, with Don Draper off on some mysterious journey from which he might not return to New York (Yeah, right.)



Now, in a case of life imitating art, Mad Men‘s creator and executive producer, Matthew Weiner’s future with the show is also up in the air. (But we think he’ll be back, too.)

AMC just picked up the Emmy winning drama for a third season, but production company Lionsgate is still in negotiations with Weiner to stick with the show. Reportedly, the hold up is over money, to which we have to say, Lionsgate, give him whatever he wants. Mad Men has been a massive success for the studio, which has already rewarded its execs with raises. Shouldn’t the man responsible for creating one of the studio’s biggest hits get a raise also?

Variety: Lionsgate does not have a deal with Weiner for a third season, and Weiner is looking for a raise commensurate with the white-hot level of acclaim (including the Emmy for drama series last month) and pop-culture buzz the show has generated.

Weiner spent the weeks leading up to and after the Emmys making the rounds of major studios and nets to gauge what the market would bear for him in development of a new project or overall deal (Daily Variety, Sept. 5). It’s possible that Weiner could cut a development deal with another shop and a deal with Lionsgate to continue as showrunner on “Mad Men.”

It’s understood that Lionsgate is hoping to cut a two-year deal with Weiner and use that as leverage to secure a fourth season pickup of “Mad Men” from AMC sooner rather than later.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.