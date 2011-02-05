Man Auctioned Off His Bad Luck For The Super Bowl To Raise Money To Fight Cancer

Christopher Wilno of California is so confident in his horrible string of bad luck as a fan that he auctioned off his negative influence to help one team win the Super Bowl.



Wilno, 39, hoped that Packers fans would want some extra help and hire him to root for the Steelers, or vice versa.

The purpose of Wilno’s auction is to raise money to fight cancer. He lost his father and daughter to the disease in recent years and his wife has fought through it twice. Wilno has already raised $80,000 through various running events and, he’ll donate the winning bid from this auction to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The winning bid last night clocked in at $1,625, but it’s unclear which team Wilno will be jinxing on Sunday.

