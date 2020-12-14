A man was physically assaulted while supporting Democratic candidates at rally in Georgia, police say

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Georgia Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff grabs signs to give out during a drive-through yard sign pick-up event on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. Ossoff and Republican candidate for Senate Sen. David Perdue are in a runoff election for the Senate seat.

A man was a victim of a physical assault on Saturday while at a rally in support of Georgia runoff Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock, Atlanta’s WSB-TV reported.

“A passerby stopped and confronted a supporter with physical aggression,” Henry County Police Captain Randy Lee told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement.”The supporter suffered wounds to his face and head.”

According to police, the attacker was taken into custody and charged with battery.

The unnamed victim was at a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Stockbridge, Georgia when an attacker punched him in the face, then proceeded to rip up his signs for Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock, according to Atlanta’s WSB-TV.

The attack was totally unprovoked during our rally to get out the vote. He is ok under the circumstances. We will not tolerate this & the attacker will be prosecuted. We work hard to get out the vote. Our vote will change America. @ReverendWarnock @ossoff @rolandsmartin pic.twitter.com/z2XGZWnuW6 — Elton Alexander (@MrAtlantaSouth) December 13, 2020

Captain Lee also told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the man was treated for his wounds and the attacker was taken into custody and “charged with battery.”

Ossoff called the attacker’s actions “unacceptable” in a Twitter post on Saturday.

“There aren’t even words to explain how completely unacceptable this kind of violence is toward any human being,” Ossoff said.” I hope the other candidates in this runoff election will join me in condemning this and I’m calling on all of our supporters to treat each other with respect.”

Warnock also tweeted on Saturday stating there’s “no place for violence in our democracy.”

“I am relieved the person harmed in this attack is recovering,” Warnock tweeted. “There is no place for violence in our democracy and that is a something we should all agree on.”

The Henry County Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

