This 20-year-old ate at In-N-Out for 30 days straight -- and the hardest part wasn't all the burgers

Dustin Wang ate In-N-Out for 30 days straight, and he has the Vines to prove it.

The 20-year-old University of California, Irvine student was a huge fan of the famous West Coast burger chain, reports local website OC Native. So, he decided to eat a burger and fries at the chain every day for a month, thinking it wouldn’t be much of a challenge.

“I decided to come out to California for college and the first thing I did when I landed was drive from the airport to the nearest In-N-Out,” Wang told OC Native on the first day of his challenge. “I ordered a Double Double and Animal Style Fries and it was the most delicious thing I had ever eaten.”

The 30 days started out easily enough. Wang committed to ordering at least a two-patty burger (Double Double or greater), with an order of french fries for at least one meal a day. At first, he enjoyed devouring burgers like the “4×4,” the “3×3,” and the Double Double.





However, less than a week in, things started to get tricky.

“I think I hit the point where In-N-Out stopped being something I look forward to,” Want told OC Native on day five. “Feeling a little sluggish today.”





By the end of the first week, it’s clear Wang’s enthusiasm is waning.





“You know how you get that satisfaction after eating something delicious?” he told OC Native on day 11. “Yeah that’s gone.”

<br /> <script src="//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js" charset="utf-8" type="text/javascript"></script>

Two weeks in, Wang reports feeling nauseous after eating his 3×3 and fries. But still, he soldiered on.





Watching the Vines, one can see a young man slowly losing his love for a fast-food icon.





“More excited than anything to immediately start a juice cleanse,” Wang told OC Native on day 29. “As a survivor, I can tell you that fries are the hardest part of this challenge.”





Shockingly, Wang only gained two pounds over the course of the month.

“I will say, although In-N-Out is delicious every once in a while and it’s a high quality product, I would not eat it for a month straight again,” Wang told OC Native. “Please don’t try this at home, kids.”

<br /> <script src="//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js" charset="utf-8" type="text/javascript"></script>



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.