What happens when you eat at 46 McDonald's restaurants in one day

How many times a week do you eat McDonald’s? For this man, the answer is 46 times — in a single day.

It only took James Ware 17 hours and nine minutes to eat at every single McDonald’s in London, ordering a different item at each stop.

Ware experienced everything from Happy Meals, futuristic Create Your Own Taste kiosks, and the uncomfortable experience of biking through a drive-thru as he sampled items at 46 McDonald’s locations.

Fortunately, you don’t have to try to replicate his experiment to experience the exhilaration and agony of a day-long McDonald’s binge, as Ware chronicled the saga on YouTube.

You can watch his struggle to eat everything from breakfast burritos to 1 a.m. sundaes here:

