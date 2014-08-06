REPORT: Man Arrested After Trying To Rob Coffee Cart In Front Of NYPD Headquarters

AP One Police Plaza in 2011.

A man was reportedly arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly attempting to swipe what just might be one of the world’s most secure tip jars.

According to tweets from New York Times police reporter J. David Goodman, the man attempted to rob a coffee cart positioned in front of One Police Plaza, the headquarters of the New York City Police Department in Manhattan.

Goodman said the man “snatched” the cart’s tip jar, which was filled with $US20. He also tweeted a photo of the man in police custody and surrounded by officers and interviewed the cart’s owner.

“Ninety per cent of the customers are cops,” John, the proprietor of the cart said, adding, “People do stupid things, man.”

As of this writing, the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner for Public Information said they do not have any information about the alleged robbery. View Goodman’s tweets about the incident below.





