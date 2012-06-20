For The Second Time In Two Weeks, Someone Got Caught Trying To Cook Meth In A Walmart

Apparently, people are determined to get away with cooking meth inside a Walmart.



A man was arrested in an Ohio Walmart this weekend for trying to cook meth in it, reports Dan Jovic at FOX 8 Cleveland.

Sound familiar? That’s because earlier this month, a St. Louis Walmart had to be evacuated after a shoplifter was caught trying to cook meth in a back office.

Like the woman in St. Louis, he was using a method known as “shake-and-bake,” according to police.

Police say that this guy walked around the store putting ingredients that are “commonly used in the production of meth” into his shopping cart, stuck them all in a salt shaker he got off the shelf, and shook it up.

There’s no word on whether they had to evacuate the Walmart or not this time around.

