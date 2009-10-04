Man Arrested For Erin Andrews Peephole Videos

Now his door is see-through.



A Chicago man was arrested at O’Hare airport last night for taking video of ESPN reporter Erin Andrews through a peephole in the wall or door of hotel rooms. The video of a nude Andrews made the Internet rounds in July.

Michael David Barrett faces federal charges relating to Internet stalking, trying to sell the videos and posting them online, the FBI said in a statement. Barrett is said to have shot the video from rooms adjoining Andrews’ in hotels in Nashville.

Andrews told Oprah in September that she has trouble sleeping and screamed and cried when she found out about the video. “For my part, I will make every effort to strengthen the laws on a state and federal level to better protect victims of criminal stalking,” Andrews said in a statement today.

AP: Barrett tried to sell the videos to TMZ, but an employee there informed Andrews’ attorneys, according to the complaint.

FBI agents matched information in the e-mail to Barrett, and also examined telephone records and credit card charges from Barrett’s Nashville hotel stay. Agents also concluded that the videos of Andrews were likely recorded from a cell phone camera.

Barrett sought to place Andrews under surveillance to harass and intimidate her, and to cause substantial emotional distress, the federal complaint said. He faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted.

Read the entire AP story here.

