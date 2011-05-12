Man Arrested For Stealing Memorabilia From The Red Sox

Photo: AP

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in New York say a Massachusetts man is accused of stealing Boston Red Sox memorabilia from Fenway Park.Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota says the suspect, Jamie Pritchard Holland, has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property that was taken during a burglary at the Boston ballpark. It was not immediately clear why the arrest happened on New York’s Long Island.



Investigators recovered a home plate, Red Sox uniforms, a first base glove used by Kevin Youkilis, cleats worn by second baseman Dustin Pedroia and other team property.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Holland had a lawyer. He was arrested May 4.

On Monday, a longtime clubhouse manager for the New York Mets was charged with stealing team property valued at more than $2.3 million.

