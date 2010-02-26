Idiot Alert: Man Arrested For Graffiti Death Threat Against Judge

Pittsburgh police arrested Paul Rodriguez Sirmons on Tuesday night for spray-painting “Judge MAN must die” near the entrance of the Allegheny County courthouse.



According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Sirmons was upset about Judge Jeffrey A. Manning putting him on probation related to an assault charge in 1994. After a run-in with the judge at Macy’s, when the judge apparently told Sirmons to “get out of his face,” he decided exact a little retribution via red spray paint.

He was holed up in the county jail awaiting arrignment on Wednesday on charges of criminal mischief, terroristic threats, and vandalism.

Probation probably looks pretty good to him right now.

