Guy Arrested For Allegedly Posting 'Kill Cops And neighbourhood Watcher' On Facebook After Zimmerman Verdict

George Zimmerman chats with his defence attorney Mark O’Mara (R) during an early morning recess in his second-degree murder trial in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in Seminole circuit court, in Sanford, Florida, July 3, 2013.

New York police have arrested a 20-year-old Queens man for allegedly making threats on Facebook after the George Zimmerman “not guilty” verdict came down last week.



It’s the latest in a growing trend of police arresting people for what they post on Facebook.

After Zimmerman was acquitted on second-degree murder charges for the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, Remel Newson allegedly posted a Facebook status saying “let’s kill cops [and] neighbourhood watcher” with the hashtag #killallwhites, WNYC reports. Police arrested him for making a “terroristic threat” and say they found marijuana during during a search of his room.

His attorney says Newson copied and pasted someone else’s message and that he was “in no way was trying to intimidate anyone or coerce anyone into doing any illegal act.”

Gothamist has posted the full text of Newson’s status update for those interested in reading it (NSFW).

Newson admitted to police that “he f—ed up” and said that his comment was just a “stupid complaint,” according to a criminal complaint cited by Gothamist.

