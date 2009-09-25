Man Arrested For Attempting To Bomb Federal Courthouse In Illinois

Yesterday an Illinois man thought he was blowing up the federal courthouse in Springfield. Today he was inside that same building, attending his first court appearance after being charged with attempted murder and attempted use of explosives.



Undercover FBI agents were with Michael C. Finton, also known as “Talib Islam,” all day yesterday, watching as he parked a van filled with what federal agents say he thought was explosives in front of the Paul Findley Federal Building, according to the State Journal-Register.

Finton then got out of the van and into the “getaway” car with an undercover FBI agent before trying to remote detonate the van via cell phone. He was then promptly arrested and faces the potential of life in prison.

Having your fate decided in the building you are charged with attempting to blow up is a special kind of irony.

Read the entire SJ-R article here.

