A Texas man was charged with stalking for allegedly sending Marissa Mayer 'sexually graphic' emails

A man has been arrested in San Antonio for allegedly stalking Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and sending her “sexually graphic” emails, KVUE in Texas reports.

Between Feb. 25 and March 5, a man named Gregory Calvin King sent 60 messages to Mayer, authorities say. King had previously been given 36 months of probation for harassing Mayer.

He ended up going to prison after he violated the terms of that probation in February by restarting communication with the 39-year-old tech tycoon.

While King seems like a troubled man with a history of inappropriate behaviour regarding Mayer, as a female CEO in an industry rampant with sexism, stalking and sexual harassment are probably the last things Mayer needs.

Thankfully, Yahoo surveillance had been keeping a close watch on King since his release and reported his actions to the police, according to The Statesman.

