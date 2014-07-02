Knife-Wielding Man Arrested At 'GMA' After Threatening To Kill Michael Strahan

A 25-year-old knife-wielding homeless man was arrested outside of ABC’s “Good Morning America” studios Tuesday after declaring he wanted to “kill Michael Strahan,” police sources told The New York Post.

After the man pulled the knife and made threatening remarks about the football player-turned-“Live with Kelly and Michael” and part-time “GMA” host, “A police officer working security detail for the network quickly intervened and knocked the blade from Johnson’s hand,” reports the Post.

A spokesperson for ABC called the cop a “hero” for tackling the man, and added, “It was a scary situation but thanks to the fast actions of NYPD the situation was quickly under control.”

The suspect is being charged with attempted assault as a felony, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.

