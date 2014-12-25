Man Arrested After Google Tips FBI To His YouTube Comment Threatening To Kill Cops

The FBI arrested a Colorado man who posted a comment on YouTube threatening police officers, after Google reported his message, according to Reuters.

Google alerted the FBI with information about a message posted by a commenter with the username “Vets Hunting Cops.” The FBI then traced the poster’s IP address to Colorado Springs, where agents arrested Jeremiah M. Perez, 33.

He faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted.

Perez admitted to writing the post, which said he and his group of “veterans” would continue to “kill retired helpless cops” in retaliation for the death of Michael Brown, the black Missouri teenager fatally shot by a police officer in August.

In the post, Perez said his “group has killed 6 retired sheriffs and cops,” and “we will hunt two more in colorado [sic] this week.”

Here’s the message Google sent to the San Francisco FBI:

Based on the content of a post/comment to a YouTube video on Google Plus Social Media, Google Inc. believes that there presently exists an emergency involving imminent death or serious bodily injury to a person or persons, and that immediate disclosure to you of certain information is required to avert the emergency. The post can be found here, but copied below for your convenience: “SINCE DARREN WILSON our group has killed 6 retired sheriffs and cops……because of this event we will hunt two more in colorado this week…..for every innocent citizen that cops kill WE, VETERANS WILL KILL RETIRED HELPLESS COPS……..we already started and MORE TO COME NOW…….join us and kill any cop or any retired cop !!!!!!! MORE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED SINCE THE PROTEST!!! THEY DONT CARE, SO NOW REAL HEROS WILL HUNT THEM ALL !!! fuck ISIS, COPS ARE THE REAL ENEMIES OF FREEDOM LOVING AMERICANS and TIME TO STRIKE BACK IN ALL OUT WAR IS NOW !!!!”

Earlier this year, Google aided in the arrest of a man who had explicit images of a child in his email after tipping off the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Business Insider reached out to Google for more information about how it flagged Perez’ comment.

